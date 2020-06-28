Federal grant will help create rapid bus route from airport to Tucson Mall

A nearly $1 million federal grant will allow Tucson transit officials to move forward with the development of a rapid-transit bus route connecting the airport to the Tucson Mall, officials say.
The $950,000 grant will support the development of a 14.5-mile regional corridor with two rapid-transit bus segments. It will have dedicated traffic lanes for the buses and signals at intersections providing a right of way to cut down on stops.
U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva said the grant will help Tucson continue being a leader in building “innovative transportation solutions.” He cited the Sun Link Streetcar, noting that the project had an economic impact in the region.
“This grant will allow the city of Tucson and city of South Tucson to build on that legacy, extend a planned bus rapid transit corridor, bring more opportunity and development to Tucson residents, and increase overall mobility and connectivity in the area,” Grijalva said in a news release.
Tucson officials said the two segments would take the following shape:
- The north segment would extend from the Tohono T’adai Regional Transit Center to the Ronstadt Regional Transit Center downtown, serving the downtown campus of Pima Community College and the Tucson Mall.
- The south segment would extend from Tucson International Airport to downtown. It would serve South Tucson, the regional VA Hospital, the Tucson Rodeo Grounds and the Roy Laos Transit Center on West Irvington Road. Both segments will connect to the existing streetcar line in downtown and fixed-route bus service throughout the corridor.
The two largest portions of the route would run along South Sixth Avenue and Oracle Road, with stops every half-mile to a mile apart.
Part of the goal of the project is to encourage investment in areas that might otherwise be overlooked.
Hope is to prompt new development
“This equitable approach aims to provide affordable units, stimulate jobs and create entrepreneurial opportunities within the redevelopment study area,” the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said in a news release.
The project’s placement would spur development by being in Opportunity Zones, such as downtown and South Sixth Avenue, where investors would see some incentives for developing in those areas.
The Internal Revenue Services defines these areas as economically distressed.
Transit officials will be studying this possible corridor area in early 2021.
”This is a unique opportunity to plan proactively and identify what we can do to secure affordable housing options, help generational local businesses thrive, and provide Tucsonans and visitors alike with multimodal options to move around our city,” Mayor Regina Romero said in a prepared statement.
”These dollars will help us advance our goals of improving mass transit, strengthen regional connections between our existing transportation systems, such as the Tucson International Airport, and move us one step closer to climate action.”
Down the Road
Intermittent closures set for Mariposa Road in Nogales: There will be intermittent closures starting Tuesday along Mariposa Road, or Arizona 189, between Loma Mariposa Road and Congress Drive.
Crews will work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, with one lane in each direction remaining open at all times.
During this work, there will be intermittent closures on three ramps connecting Mariposa Road and Interstate 19, which are: both on-ramps from Arizona 189 to I-19; and the southbound I-19 off-ramp at Arizona 189.
Motorists can avoid the delays by using Western Avenue to access I-19 or northbound Grand Avenue to enter northbound I-19.
Tucson pavement work: Tucson motorists should look out for the following road work this week:
Crews will work at the South Kino Parkway and East 22nd Street intersection and surrounding side streets. The work will last Monday through Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Crews will work on West Speedway from North Greasewood Road to North Silverbell Road Wednesday through Monday, July 6, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
