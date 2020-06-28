Federal grant will help create rapid bus route from airport to Tucson Mall

The two largest portions of the route would run along South Sixth Avenue and Oracle Road, with stops every half-mile to a mile apart.

Part of the goal of the project is to encourage investment in areas that might otherwise be overlooked.

Hope is to prompt new development

“This equitable approach aims to provide affordable units, stimulate jobs and create entrepreneurial opportunities within the redevelopment study area,” the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said in a news release.

The project’s placement would spur development by being in Opportunity Zones, such as downtown and South Sixth Avenue, where investors would see some incentives for developing in those areas.

The Internal Revenue Services defines these areas as economically distressed.

Transit officials will be studying this possible corridor area in early 2021.

”This is a unique opportunity to plan proactively and identify what we can do to secure affordable housing options, help generational local businesses thrive, and provide Tucsonans and visitors alike with multimodal options to move around our city,” Mayor Regina Romero said in a prepared statement.