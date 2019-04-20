Tucson-area I-11 public hearings

ADOT is hosting two public hearings in the Tucson-area in May.

The first is May 8 at the Tucson Convention Center ballrooms/lobby, 260 S. Church Ave., from 3 to 8 p.m.

That will be followed by a May 11 hearing in the Marana High School cafeteria from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m., 12000 W. Emigh Road.

Attendees wishing to speak are asked to register by calling the bilingual phone line at 1-844-544-8049 or online at http://tucne.ws/16zf