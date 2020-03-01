Feds: Arizona Forest Service worker used government truck to pick up migrants

A U.S. Forest Service employee was indicted last week on federal charges of smuggling undocumented migrants in Cochise County, the second time this year he has faced such charges.
Juan Antonio Corella, 35, who until recently also was a volunteer with the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire District, was accused of picking up three migrants in his Forest Service truck on Jan. 8, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
The arrest came after a Border Patrol agent at the Douglas station watched through remote surveillance video as a forest service truck made several U-turns and then stopped on the side of Paul Spur Road, about 11 miles north of Douglas, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations wrote in a Feb. 4 sworn affidavit filed with a request for a warrant to search Corella’s phone.
The rear passenger door was pushed open from the inside, which signaled three migrants from Mexico to run out of the brush and into the vehicle, the agent wrote. The vehicle had forest service markings on its sides, an emergency light bar on the roof, and government license plates.
In the passenger seat was Israel Pereida, who reportedly told agents he opened the rear door of the truck for the migrants to enter, the agent wrote.
Corella drove back onto Arizona 80 toward Douglas once the migrants were inside, the agent wrote. When he noticed several Border Patrol vehicles chasing him, Corella stopped the car and told them to get out, Pereida said in his post-Miranda statement.
The migrants exited the vehicle and ran towards the brush, where they were apprehended without incident.
Pereida reportedly told agents he was unaware of the plan to pick up the three migrants, the agent wrote. He also claimed that Corella was on the phone while driving and received directions from someone on the other line on where to drive to.
Pereida also is a volunteer firefighter with the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire District, the Douglas Dispatch reported. He was suspended from the district after his arrest.
Corella was indicted Feb. 26 on a separate charge stemming from an arrest three weeks later, on Jan. 30. In the incident, Corella is accused of picking up five migrants, this time in a personal vehicle, from a stash house. Border Patrol agents pulled him over near Sulphur Springs Valley, north of Willcox, according to a criminal complaint.
After agents asked for identification of all passengers, Corella stated that all five of them, including a minor, were undocumented. The migrants were citizens of Peru, Mexico and Guatemala. After crossing into the United States illegally, the migrants were directed to a house where they were later picked up by Corella in a red Dodge truck, according to the complaint.
Corella refused to provide further information during questioning and did not give consent for officials to conduct a search of his phone.
Immediately upon learning of Corella’s second arrest, the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire District removed him as a volunteer engine boss, according to a statement posted on the fire district's website.
The district is cooperating with authorities investigating "whether there might be other volunteers involved" in human smuggling. District officials said they have seen “no evidence that any of its equipment was used in the alleged acts that led to Mr. Corella’s arrest.”
The fire district and Corella's lawyer did not respond to an inquiry from the Star.
Corella is scheduled to go to trial next month on the charges stemming from the Jan. 8 arrest. His trial for the Jan. 30 arrest is scheduled for April.
Vianney Cardenas is a University of Arizona student who is currently an apprentice for the Arizona Daily Star.