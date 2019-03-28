The U.S. military is building a bridge over the Santa Cruz River near the Mexico border, spurring objections from environmentalists who say more planning is needed.
The site east of Nogales where crews are starting construction of the bridge is “heavily impacted by rain water, prohibiting safe travel and access by law enforcement officials,” according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Upon completion, the project will allow agents quick access to the area for improved border security.”
The bridge is part of the “on-going long term support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection by the Department of Defense, Joint Task Force North,” according to the statement.
Federal procurement documents were filed by the Air Force starting in January.
A $1.9 million contract was awarded Feb. 21 to Indian Eyes LLC, based in Pasco, Washington. Work is scheduled to finish in June, according to online records at www.fbo.gov
The contract also includes a project near Sasabe. CBP said it is working on “all-weather construction” on two roads in the Sasabe area to “allow for multiple low water crossings, culverts, and retaining walls along the road for use during inclement weather.”
Six environmental groups cited “shortfalls” in the planning of the bridge project east of Nogales and asked for the project to be halted, according to a March 27 letter sent to CBP officials and the Nogales City Council.
“The Santa Cruz River is a critical riparian corridor teeming with plant and animal life,” Laiken Jordahl, borderlands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release.
“Customs and Border Protection is ignoring public input and failing to notify landowners, conservationists and residents before breaking ground,” Jordahl said. “The public deserves a transparent process where environmental laws are followed and we’re assured our precious water and wildlife is protected.”
The project involves a crane, a bulldozer, an excavator, dump trucks, and 16,000 gallons of fuel, which “clearly indicates” the project is of significant size to trigger National Environmental Policy Act compliance requirements, according to the letter sent by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Friends of the Sonoran Desert, Indivisible Tohono, Sierra Club, Western Watersheds Project and the Wildlands Network.