Feds: Drug-money scheme funneled $10M through Arizona bank

One of the alleged handlers, Francisco Sanchez Moreno, was accused of recruiting people, many of whom were citizens of Mexico, to open accounts. Those accounts would then receive “large incoming cash deposits from various locations across the United States,” according to a March 13 criminal complaint.

Sanchez reportedly said he would pick up account owners in Nogales, Arizona, and take them to the Wells Fargo branch in Rio Rico. He said he was not paid and was not involved in transactions. Instead, Sanchez said he opened an account so he could send money to his cousin in Mexico. The money came from checks that were presigned by people he did not know, which he deposited into other people’s accounts.

Sanchez reportedly said the “accounts were either funded by drug traffickers or that his cousin, a construction worker, had been working very hard,” according to the complaint.

In many respects, the scheme was similar to other cases of laundering cash through banks in Arizona and elsewhere, including a human-smuggling conspiracy that moved more than $1 million from banks in 31 states to bank accounts in Arizona, as the Arizona Daily Star reported in January 2018.

Funnel accounts established tactic