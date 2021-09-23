Feds indict, freeze assets of cartel's alleged Nogales, Sonora 'plaza boss'

Federal officials unsealed a drug-trafficking indictment of the alleged "plaza boss" in Nogales, Sonora, this week.

Department of Justice officials accused Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela, 52, of leading drug-trafficking operations in Nogales, Sonora, for the Sinaloa Cartel, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

A plaza boss is in charge of coordinating drug smuggling in a specific geographic area from Mexico into the United States, as well as moving cash proceeds from drug sales back into Mexico.

Officials said Valenzuela is responsible for the transportation and smuggling of multi-ton quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs from the Nogales, Sonora, area into the United States.

Valenzuela operates at the direction of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael Zambada Garcia, also known as "El Mayo," they said.

Valenzuela faces federal drug-trafficking charges in San Diego, where he was indicted in 2018. He has not been arrested.

The Treasury Department designated him under the Kingpin Act, meaning his U.S. assets are frozen and U.S. citizens and companies are prohibited from doing business with him.