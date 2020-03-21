Feds: New border wall projects near Tucson to cost taxpayers $1.5 billion

Tucson 1 and 2 are listed by the Corps as the $891 million wall projects near Lukeville. Tucson 3 refers to the $408 million wall project in Cochise County. Contracts for those projects were awarded last May to Southwest Valley Constructors.

Because contractors already are working nearby, construction on the new wall projects could start as soon as the contracts are modified, Stiglich wrote.

The media office at Kiewit did not respond to an inquiry from the Star.

A spokeswoman for Southwest Valley Constructors referred questions about contracts to the Corps.

With regard to Kiewit operating as Southwest Valley Constructors, spokeswoman Angela Nemeth said it was common practice for construction companies to form a separate legal entity when bidding on projects.

Kiewit is building a section of wall in Texas under its own name as part of a contracting arrangement with the federal government dating from 2016-2017, she said. However, as new wall contracts have been awarded, Kiewit has pursued those contracts as Southwest Valley Constructors.

What’s left

So far, about 47 miles of new wall have been built on Arizona’s border with Mexico.