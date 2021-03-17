Feds set to open large tent facilities to hold migrants in Tucson, Yuma

Sinema’s office did not provide any information about planned location for the facility in Tucson, which was first reported by the Arizona Republic.

During an increase in asylum seekers in 2019, CBP built a similar facility next to the Border Patrol station in Yuma. That facility cost $15 million and could house up to 500 people, CBP officials said at the time.

During a media tour in August 2019, the facility was air-conditioned and the walls were lined with shelves containing baby food, diapers, instant noodles, animal crackers, as well as underwear, socks, T-shirts and other items. One room had a row of showers.

“They better have something in place,” said Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik, who was involved in local efforts by churches, Catholic Community Services and hundreds of volunteers in Tucson to house more than 20,000 asylum seekers in 2019.

The possibility that Title 42, a health order from the Trump administration that allows agents to quickly expel migrants during the pandemic, rather than process and release them, could be rescinded soon would “open the flood gates,” Kozachik said.

As it stands, shelters in Tucson are receiving asylum seekers released in Yuma a few times a week, Kozachik said.