Feds: Trucks resembling those of Arizona border-wall contractors used for smuggling

The driver told agents he had been instructed to drive the truck toward Douglas at the same time as legitimate traffic from the construction site began to head toward Douglas, according to the complaint.

Agents noticed that the suspect vehicles were older model pickup trucks and contacted the contractor, who said only newer model trucks were being used near Douglas.

The contractor building the wall near Douglas is Southwest Valley Constructors. Court records do not indicate any allegation of wrongdoing by the contractor.

On April 1, agents decided to follow two of the trucks. One of the trucks failed to yield to agents. Agents said the truck was driven by Siqueiros, who continued through Douglas at a slow speed and followed traffic laws. The truck eventually stopped when an agent used his truck to block an alleyway.

Inside the truck and in the truck’s bed, agents found 15 people who said they or their family members were to pay a smuggling organization once they reached their final destination in the United States, according to the complaint.