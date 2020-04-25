‘Feels like we’re in combat’: Tucson respiratory therapist goes to NYC to battle virus

Amy Burke had never been east of Texas when she arrived in New York City earlier this month, ready to help people sick or dying from COVID-19.

“Patient-wise, this is the sickest group of people I’ve ever seen,” the Tucson respiratory therapist said during a telephone call from Brooklyn last week. “I’ve never seen anything like it before. Nobody has.”

Burke was unsure when she first considered a temporary move to New York to run ventilators in one of the nation’s hardest-hit areas. Conversations with her best friend and her husband changed her mind. Both have military backgrounds, and they encouraged her to think of working in New York as a deployment.

And when Burke landed at John F. Kennedy Airport April 10, in a plane full of health-care workers from all over the country, it did feel that way, she said, like they were soldiers on a shared mission.

“When we landed, I wasn’t scared — I was excited,” she said. “I love my job and I’ve trained for this my whole life.”

It’s a feeling that’s continued to grow as she puts in her days at a Brooklyn hospital.

“We got into medicine because we wanted to help people,” she said. “It really feels like we’re in combat together.”

Burke, 33, said she’s fallen in love with New York City, and especially Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn is a magical city, a true melting pot,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful, wonderful place.”

People are so appreciative of health-care workers being there at this heartbreaking time, she said.