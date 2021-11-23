Fight at federal prison in Tucson leaves one inmate dead

An inmate serving a sentence on charges of child pornography died Monday from injuries he suffered during a fight in prison, officials said.

Stephen A. Keating, 61, was found unresponsive on Nov. 10 at the United States Penitentiary, Tucson, located on South Wilmot Road, after what officials called “a perceived altercation.”

A prison spokesperson was unable to confirm if the altercation where Keating was found was in his cell or in a common area, however, a press release noted no other prisoners or prison staff were injured. The FBI was also notified of the incident.

Keating was taken to a hospital, but a day later, his condition deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator. On Monday, Nov. 22, he was pronounced dead.

Keating, who was originally sentenced in Georgia, had been incarcerated at USP Tucson since Sept. 27, 2013, on a 110-year sentence for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

