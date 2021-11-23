 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fight at federal prison in Tucson leaves one inmate dead
alert

Fight at federal prison in Tucson leaves one inmate dead

Getty Images

An inmate serving a sentence on charges of child pornography died Monday from injuries he suffered during a fight in prison, officials said.

Stephen A. Keating, 61, was found unresponsive on Nov. 10 at the United States Penitentiary, Tucson, located on South Wilmot Road, after what officials called “a perceived altercation.”

A prison spokesperson was unable to confirm if the altercation where Keating was found was in his cell or in a common area, however, a press release noted no other prisoners or prison staff were injured. The FBI was also notified of the incident.

Keating was taken to a hospital, but a day later, his condition deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator. On Monday, Nov. 22, he was pronounced dead.

Keating, who was originally sentenced in Georgia, had been incarcerated at USP Tucson since Sept. 27, 2013, on a 110-year sentence for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple wants to launch their self-driving car in 2025

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News