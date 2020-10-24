Financial needs still surge as small businesses, residents start to receive city allocated aid

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Carlos Figueroa’s small tortilleria business was picking up.

Maiz Tucson, which opened in 2018, became Figueroa’s passion and lifeline. He quit his job after eight years to pursue his love of making “corn tortillas that your abuela’s abuela would love” and perfected the craft using heirloom corn and all natural ingredients.

Selling to local restaurants and farmer’s markets, Figueroa was ready to take his business to the next level. Like so many business owners, workers and families, he could not prepare for what would happen next — a global pandemic that has bulldozed economies.

Figueroa is one of many local residents to apply for coronavirus relief aid through the city of Tucson’s We Are One | Somos Uno Resiliency Fund, a product of federal CARES Act dollars. In partnership with local organizations, the program has distributed over $5 million so far to further support small businesses, nonprofits, workers and families who are struggling financially through the pandemic.

Figueroa applied for a business continuity grant, administered by YWCA Southern Arizona, and received $7,500. He was one of 562 businesses to apply for funding and one of 236 businesses to be approved. More than half the applicants were Latino and nearly 66% were women, according to data provided by YWCA. The business owners who applied for funding represented a variety of markets, including food service, personal services, child care, retail and maintenance.

“The stories we’re reading in these applications are heartbreaking,” said Francisca Villegas-Braker Director of YWCA Southern Arizona’s Women’s Business Center. “These businesses are doing everything they can and they’re still struggling.”