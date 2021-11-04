Find out which job fields are expected to see strong growth in Arizona

The national average is 0.4%.

All that translates into the need for more housing, which has not kept pace with demand which slowed during the last decade.

Consider: Home prices in Arizona increased 18.7% between the second quarter of this year and the same time a year earlier. That's the largest year-over-year increase in 14 years.

That, said Walls, will provide an incentive for more construction — and a need for more workers.

It's not just that demand for homeownership that is driving that need.

He said that the current vacancy rate for residential rentals is at 4.7%, a figure he said is at near historic lows. Walls said that, too, will mean the need for more workers.

The new report also predicts a strong rebound for the leisure and hospitality sector of the economy that was hit hard and fast by the COVID outbreak.

In just the two months between February and April 2020, total employment dropped by 146,600 jobs. That's more than 43% of those working in the industry.

It has recovered somewhat, though it still remains about 25,000 below its pre-COVID peak of 336,200.