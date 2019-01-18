If you've lived in Tucson for a while, you know the annual gem show is right around the corner.
But if you're not particularly interested in picking up any gems or fossils this year, the Pima Animal Care Center has an alternative for you — a new fur baby!
During this year's gem show season, Jan. 24 through Feb. 17, PACC will be offering discounts on pets aged four months or older.
Here's how it works:
There will be a treasure chest filled with plastic gems in PACC's lobby. Folks will get to dig through the chest to find a gem, which will reveal the adoption discount — which ranges from $5 off to free.
Plus, pets who have been at PACC for longer than 30 days, or pets aged five years and up, automatically come with a $0 adoption fee. Adoptions come with a microchip, spay or neuter surgery and vaccinations.
PACC currently has more than 350 dogs and close to 100 cats, so now's your chance to find your "hidden gem," as PACC says.
PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, is open from 12 to 7 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.