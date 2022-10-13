Fire breaks out at recycling plant on Tucson's northwest side

Tucson Fire is working on a two-alarm fire at a recycling plant on the city’s northwest side.

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at SA Recycling’s scrapyard, located at 1525 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson Fire said. The fire has caused significant smoke production, which is reducing visibility near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10.

Tucson Fire and Northwest Fire crews are working on containing the fire. They are urging individuals to avoid the area while they work.