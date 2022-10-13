 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire breaks out at recycling plant on Tucson's northwest side

Tucson Fire and Northwest Fire crews were working on containing a fire at SA Recycling, on West Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, on Thursday afternoon. 

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Fire is working on a two-alarm fire at a recycling plant on the city’s northwest side.

Tucson Fire department is responding to a fire at a recycling center near I-10. Courtesy Tucson Fire Department

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at SA Recycling’s scrapyard, located at 1525 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson Fire said. The fire has caused significant smoke production, which is reducing visibility near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10.

Tucson Fire and Northwest Fire crews are working on containing the fire. They are urging individuals to avoid the area while they work.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A flashback of early fall colors in the Catalinas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News