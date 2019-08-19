A fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building Monday evening in northwest Tucson.
The Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to reports of a fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums on North Oracle Road near West Orange Grove Road, said Robert Corbell, a Northwest Fire battalion chief.
The fire broke out on the third floor of one of the complex buildings and spread to multiple units, Corbell said. Residents of that building were evacuated and evaluated for injuries.
As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was under control.
