Fire burning in Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson
Fire burning in Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson

"Minimal fire activity at this time," according to state forestry officials.

  • Updated

Smoke from a wildfire in the Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson. Image is from Monday. The fire has grown to more than 2,000 acres as of Tuesday.

 Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

Another wildfire is burning in a Tucson mountain range, but so far the flames are not threatening structures, officials said Tuesday.

The Westridge Fire, in the Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson near Marana and Oro Valley, stood at 2,200 acres with "minimal fire activity at this time," as of 10:30 a.m Tuesday Aug. 18, Arizona's Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

"However, as we begin to warm up, fire activity is expected to increase, the department said in a news release.

The blaze began Monday, Aug.17, in a bowl area of the mountain range and quickly burned through woodlands from northeast to southwest, parallel to Cochie Canyon Trail Road, the news release said.

About 60 personnel are assigned to the fire and additional aircraft have been called in to assist.

"The threat to structures has decreased significantly and there are no evacuations or planned evacuations at this time," the news release said.

