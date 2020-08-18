Fire burning in Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson

Another wildfire is burning in a Tucson mountain range, but so far the flames are not threatening structures, officials said Tuesday.
The Westridge Fire, in the Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson near Marana and Oro Valley, stood at 2,200 acres with "minimal fire activity at this time," as of 10:30 a.m Tuesday Aug. 18, Arizona's Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.
"However, as we begin to warm up, fire activity is expected to increase, the department said in a news release.
The blaze began Monday, Aug.17, in a bowl area of the mountain range and quickly burned through woodlands from northeast to southwest, parallel to Cochie Canyon Trail Road, the news release said.
About 60 personnel are assigned to the fire and additional aircraft have been called in to assist.
#WestridgeFire est. 2,200 acres. Fire activity to increase today as temps climb. The fire moved NE to SW along a ridge & down to Cochie Canyon Trail, but holding along road. Xtra aircraft ordered to assist with S. side. Structure threat decreased. #AZForestry #AZFire #Tortolitas pic.twitter.com/TPebi7lmhz— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 18, 2020
"The threat to structures has decreased significantly and there are no evacuations or planned evacuations at this time," the news release said.
