Fire burning under 1st Ave. north of River Road

Firefighters from Tucson and Northwest Fire District are working to control a fire burning in a storm drainage tunnel underneath 1st Avenue north of River Road.
There may be some traffic restrictions in the area. There no cause at this time. No reports of injuries.
Tucson Fire referred to it as a "rubbish fire" in a Tweet.
Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com
