A Tucson Fire Department firefighter works water over the corner of home that collapsed during a fully involved house fire at 931 W Pennsylvania St., Wednesday July 12, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell/ Arizona Daily Star

Tucson fire crews responded to a house fire on Tucson's south side Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze at 931 W. Pennsylvania Dr., south of Ajo Way, shortly after 4 p.m.

A family lives at the home but were no injuries were reported, Tucson Fire Department said in a tweet. Tucson firefighters and police are at the residence.

The fire was under control around 4:40 p.m. but firefighters are checking the structure for hidden flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1