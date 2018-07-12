Tucson fire crews responded to a house fire on Tucson's south side Thursday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the blaze at 931 W. Pennsylvania Dr., south of Ajo Way, shortly after 4 p.m.
A family lives at the home but were no injuries were reported, Tucson Fire Department said in a tweet. Tucson firefighters and police are at the residence.
The fire was under control around 4:40 p.m. but firefighters are checking the structure for hidden flames.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
No further information has been released.
