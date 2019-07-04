The Marana fireworks show ended early after a fire broke out in the Santa Cruz River near North Cortaro Road Thursday night.
Northwest Fire crews responded to the fire that started and spread through brushfire in the river about 15 minutes after the fireworks show started at Crossroads Park on North Silverbell Road, said Sergeant Jeff Pridgett, a Marana Police Department spokesman.
Nobody was evacuated or injured in the fire, but officials told people they could stay and watch or leave since the fireworks would not continue due to the fire, Pridgett said.
The fire was contained just after 10 p.m., Northwest Fire officials said.