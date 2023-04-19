A historic Tucson home was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning, officials say.

Tucson Fire crews went to an alley just south of the J. Knox Corbett House, 180 N. Main Ave., near the Tucson Museum of Art, about 6:30 a.m. after a reported dumpster fire, a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department said.

The fire then extended to the house, spreading quickly through the second floor and attic space. Additional crews were called and the fire was under control at 7:18 a.m., the department said.

The fire caused “significant damage” to the upper floors and attic space, the Tweet said.

No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation.

The J. Knox Corbett House, which is owned by the Tucson Museum of Art, was built by the former mayor and his wife. It housed the Corbett family for 56 years, the TMA website said. The house was restored and refurbished in 1995 and featured an extensive collection of decorative objects from the Arts and Crafts era.

The house had been closed to the public since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, said Norah Diedrich, the director of TMA.

Diedrich said staff are taking the decorative objects out of the house.

It will take a couple of days, she said, before they can identify the damage to the contents of the house.