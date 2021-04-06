Fire damages house in Green Valley

Arizona Daily Star
A fire late Monday damaged a house in Green Valley, the fire department said.
Fire crews from the Green Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Abrego Drive.
Crews found the back porch and Arizona room on fire and threatening the rest of the house. Crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.