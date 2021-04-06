 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages house in Green Valley
alert top story

Fire damages house in Green Valley

  • Updated

A house in the 600 block of North Abrego Drive in Green Valley was seriously damaged by a fire.

 Green Valley Fire Department

A fire late Monday damaged a house in Green Valley, the fire department said.

Fire crews from the Green Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Abrego Drive.

Crews found the back porch and Arizona room on fire and threatening the rest of the house. Crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Reid Park Zoo celebrates Penzi's first birthday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News