Fire destroys 91 golf carts at Tucson's Randolph Golf Complex

An overnight fire at the Randolph Golf Complex destroyed 91 golf carts and other equipment in a blaze that the Tucson Fire Department responded to at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A solar panel structure above parked golf carts was on fire when firefighters arrived, said Tucson Fire Public Information Officer Michael Colaianni, and the fire was put out at about 2:45 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

Robb Palmgren, the regional general manager for Tucson City Golf, said the golf course at 600 S. Alvernon Way lost 91 golf carts, four phat scooters and a utility vehicle in addition to the destruction of the solar panel structure. The golf course has a total of 150 golf carts.

Palmgren said the golf course is still open for walking only.

GOLF COURSE FIRE ⛳️ 🔥 #TucsonFire responded to the Randolph Golf Complex on Alvernon last night, where a fire in a golf cart storage area destroyed dozens of carts. The fire also damaged some solar panels. No injuries or transports #TFD pic.twitter.com/0jEXAdjLrD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 13, 2022