Fire destroys 91 golf carts at Tucson's Randolph Golf Complex

Burned golf carts a storage area after a fire overnight at Randolph Golf Complex on Alvernon Way in Tucson. Ninety-one golf carts were burned, authorities said. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

An overnight fire at the Randolph Golf Complex destroyed 91 golf carts and other equipment in a blaze that the Tucson Fire Department responded to at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A solar panel structure above parked golf carts was on fire when firefighters arrived, said Tucson Fire Public Information Officer Michael Colaianni, and the fire was put out at about 2:45 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation. 

Robb Palmgren, the regional general manager for Tucson City Golf, said the golf course at 600 S. Alvernon Way lost 91 golf carts, four phat scooters and a utility vehicle in addition to the destruction of the solar panel structure. The golf course has a total of 150 golf carts. 

Palmgren said the golf course is still open for walking only. 

Tucson firefighters at an early morning fire, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Randolph Golf Complex, which burned 91 golf carts.

A employee with E-Z-GO's Factory Direct Service takes photos of burned golf carts Tuesday at Randolph Golf Complex on Alvernon Way in Tucson.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

