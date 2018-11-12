Northwest Fire

A fire gutted about a dozen RVs, travel trailers and fifth-wheelers Monday afternoon at a storage facility on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.

Northwest Fire District remained at the the storage facility in the 5400 block of North Camino de La Tierra, near West River Road and Interstate 10, investigating the cause of the fire.

Wind, propane tanks and the proximity of vehicles and trailers to each other contributed to the fast spread of the blaze, officials said. A total of 11 RVs and travel trailers were destroyed, with several others sustaining heat damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

No further information has been released. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott