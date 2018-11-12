A fire gutted about a dozen RVs, travel trailers and fifth-wheelers Monday afternoon at a storage facility on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.
Northwest Fire District remained at the the storage facility in the 5400 block of North Camino de La Tierra, near West River Road and Interstate 10, investigating the cause of the fire.
Wind, propane tanks and the proximity of vehicles and trailers to each other contributed to the fast spread of the blaze, officials said. A total of 11 RVs and travel trailers were destroyed, with several others sustaining heat damage.
No injuries were reported.
No further information has been released.
Here is the end result. 11 RV’s/ Travel Trailers destroyed. Several others with heat damage. Investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause. Total $ loss is not immediately available. There were no injuries as a result of this fire. pic.twitter.com/89CRsRRbkm— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 12, 2018
2 Alarm fire in 5400 block of N Camino de la Tierra. RV storage facility with multiple RV’s currently on fire. pic.twitter.com/LP0MTqPyO9— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 12, 2018