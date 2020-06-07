Fire in Pusch Ridge area near Oro Valley grows to 1,000 acres

A lightning sparked fire burning in rugged terrain in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley has grown to about 1,000 acres in size as of Sunday morning, officials said.
It was one of two wildfires burning in the mountains north of Tucson started by lightning strikes from late Friday storms that moved through the area.
The Bighorn Fire in the Pusch Ridge area is burning in steep, rocky terrain in desert vegetation less than a mile from the La Reserve, according to officials with the Coronado National Forest.
Forest officials said Sunday that about 100 personnel were fighting the blaze, including three hotshot crews, several engines and helicopters. The fire is 0% contained.
On Saturday, the fire moved in a northeastward direction into rocky terrain on Table Mountain, forest officials said.
Crews will continue full suppression efforts on Sunday, officials said.
Officials said trails in the area are closed and there is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area, including drone flights. One person flying a drone over the area was issued a violation notice, officials said.
The low-intensity fire should help clear dense and overgrown vegetation, forest officials said. The burn will help the bighorn sheep in the area by removing vegetation cover used by predators, officials said.
Smoke from the fire is visible through most of the northwest side of the Tucson area.
Tortolita Fire
Another fire burning north of Oro Valley near the Tortolita Mountains had burned about 2,500 acres as of Sunday morning officials said.
The lightning-caused fire was burning south of Bass Spring, but has not cross Cochise Springs, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The fire poses a minimal threat to structures.
