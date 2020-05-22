Fire near Summerhaven estimated at 3-5 acres, Forest Service says

Heidi Schewel, a spokeswoman for Coronado National Forest, said the initial attack involved three fire engines, two helicopters, a hotshot crew and an air tanker to drop fire retardant on the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Schewel said if there was no lightning in the area, the fire may have been human-caused.
Schewel also wanted to remind the community that
Stage II restrictions are currently in place, meaning activities such as using a campfire or wood stove, smoking and welding are prohibited.
The Busch Fire about a mile from the the Summerhaven community on Mount Lemmon. Crews were responding Thursday evening to the fire. (May 21, 2020)
Courtesy of Jonathan Hoffman
The Thing Fire
Another small wildfire was reported east of Tucson on Thursday near a tourist attraction called "The Thing" along Interstate 10.
The blaze, dubbed the Thing Fire, brought I-10 westbound highway traffic to a standstill.
About one-tenth of an acre had burned as of about 4:30 p.m., officials said.
Gallery: 22 historical photos of snow on Mount Lemmon and the Catalinas:
Snow in Tucson
Snow clogs the Catalina Highway to Mt. Lemmon at 5,400 feet elevation on Feb. 18, 1967. Rock slides up ahead kept motorists from going further.
Tucson Citizen
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Paul Amerson, front, and Desiray Stamps ride down a slope on Mt. Lemmon on a big piece of tin that they took up with them. April 29, 1984.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Empty lift chairs, bare patches of mountain, and very little snow on the ground indicate that it has been a bad year for skiers on Mt. Lemmon. Taken March 3, 1989.
Bruce McClelland / Arizona Daily
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Boy Scouts of Troop 7 push a car from camp at Mt. Lemon April 30, 1951.
Tucson Citizen
White World
Mt. Lemmon's winter snowfall normally is 100 inches and at the time of this picture, two falls had accumulated 36 inches on the level. Before the week was out another foot or so had fallen (January 1955).
Tucson Citizen
CIT Mt. Lemmon Recreation5
Large inner tubes known as "whirlybirds" make ideal toboggans for youngsters using the Snow Bowl's play area in 1960s.
TUCSON CITIZEN
CIT Mt. Lemmon Recreation3
Citizen photo Feb. 7, 1955 – On skis made especially for her, three-year-old Lee Lawrence practices a snow plow stop under the expert tutelage of her father, Renn Lawrence, instructor in military science and tactics at the University of Arizona. Lee was born in Austria while her father was on duty here. But starting her in "almost as soon as she could walk." Lawrence hopes to develop Lee until she may one day become an Olympic ski champion.
TUCSON CITIZEN
CIT Mt. Lemmon Recreation2
Mt. Lemmon Stage Lines Photo Nov. 9, 1966 The Mt. Lemmon Ski Lodge gets its first coat of snow this season- a five inch layer that began falling yesterday. More snow was expected there today. The Mt. Lemmon Radar Station, slightly higher, received about eight inches while Summerhaven, below the lodge, got three.
TUCSON CITIZEN
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Snow on Mount Lemmon Jan. 7, 1992.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Citizen photo by Dan Tortorell Mar. 22, 1965. Somebody once described a ski run as the distance between the top of a mountain and the bottom of a hot chocolate.
TUCSON CITIZEN
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Shelly Bradshaw got a face full of snow from Rhonda Stratton, left, and a laugh from Neil Sewell, center, as the three Palo Verde High School students enjoyed the Mount Lemmon snow. Arizona Daily Star file photo taken 11/15/78 by Jack W. Sheaffer.
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Tracy Lopez shovels snow from the patio at the Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley restaurant. The Icicles are from the melting snow on the roof. The longest are about 2 1/2 feet long. Jan. 7, 1992.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Snow on the Mount Lemmon Highway. 1981.
Arizona Daily Star
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Nicki Goodsier, 9, dumps a handful of snow over Natoya Batson's (10) head Friday afternoon during a snowball fight at the Southern Arizona Burn Association's winter camp atop Mount Lemmon Feb. 25, 1994.
Brian Winter / Arizona Daily Sta
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Old Man Winter has laid a 14-inch white blanket over the upper levels on Mt. Lemmon. Despite the snowfall, and several rockslides, the highway has been kept open. Tucson Citizen Dec. 13, 1965.
Rex Thompson
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Snow and ice on Mt. Lemmon 1965. Tucson Citizen
Tucson Citizen
Snow on Mt. Lemmon
Mount Lemmon snow. Taken Dec. 14, 1961.
Snow in Tucson
Snowfall drapes the trees along the Catalina Highway to Mt. Lemmon at about 7,500 feet on Dec. 6, 1969. Total snow accumulation was about nine inches.
Phil Rosenberg / Tucson Citizen
Mt. Lemmon in Glamorous Winter Attire
A weekend of winter storm activity left a two-foot blanket of snow on Mt. Lemmon in 1965.
Tucson Citizen
Mt. Lemmon Inn
A car almost completely covered with snow photographed in front of the Mt. Lemmon Inn at the Bavarian Village.
Tucson Citizen
Snowy Roadway Atop Mt. Lemmon
Old Man Winter has laid a 14-inch white blanket over the upper levels of Mt. Lemmon, ca 1950s. Despite the snowfall, and several rockslides, the highway was kept open.
Tucson Citizen
Wintry Look In Summerhaven
Snow flurries yesterday in the Catalina Mountains tried to give the Summerhaven resort area atop Mt. Lemmon a preview of a white Christmas, ca 1950s.
Tucson Citizen
