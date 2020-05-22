Fire near Summerhaven estimated at 3-5 acres, Forest Service says

The Busch Fire burning near Busch Spring, about a mile from Summerhaven, Ariz., upper left, on May 21, 2020.

 Coronado National Forest

The size of a wildfire that broke out on Mount Lemmon on Thursday was estimated to be between 3 to 5 acres, the Coronado National Forest said Friday morning.

The fire, a mile or so from the mountaintop community of Summerhaven, has been dubbed the Busch Fire because it erupted near Busch Spring, just south of Summerhaven.

"Firefighters got around the Busch Fire last night," the Forest Service posted on Facebook Friday morning, adding that today's plan was to "strengthen containment lines and 'mop up,' which is going around the perimeter putting out hot spots."

A hotshot crew was on the ground yesterday with an air tanker in the sky. Personnel from the Mount Lemmon Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the Busch Fire.

A photo submitted to the Star by a reader who took it shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday shows smoke rising near a stand of blackened pine trees destroyed in 2003 during the last major wildfire on the mountain.

Heidi Schewel, a spokeswoman for Coronado National Forest, said the initial attack involved three fire engines, two helicopters, a hotshot crew and an air tanker to drop fire retardant on the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Schewel said if there was no lightning in the area, the fire may have been human-caused.

Schewel also wanted to remind the community that Stage II restrictions are currently in place, meaning activities such as using a campfire or wood stove, smoking and welding are prohibited.

The Busch Fire about a mile from the the Summerhaven community on Mount Lemmon. Crews were responding Thursday evening to the fire. (May 21, 2020)
The Thing Fire

Another small wildfire was reported east of Tucson on Thursday near a tourist attraction called "The Thing" along Interstate 10.

The blaze, dubbed the Thing Fire, brought I-10 westbound highway traffic to a standstill.

About one-tenth of an acre had burned as of about 4:30 p.m., officials said.

