A buffelgrass fire started in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday night, fire officials said.
As of Friday morning, the fire is estimated to have burned about 30 acres, said Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka. The fire is west of Catalina Highway and northwest of Mount Lemmon’s base.
Rural Metro responded to the area about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The U.S. Forest Service is also working on the fire.
The fire is not threatening any structures, Walka said. No roads are closed, Pima County Sheriff's Department Deputy James Allerton said.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, though it may have been caused by lightning, Walka said.