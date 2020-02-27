Fire temporarily closes North Italia restaurant at Tucson's La Encantada

North Italia, the popular restaurant in Tucson's Catalina Foothills, could be closed for days after a fire Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka said firefighters had to open a wall in the kitchen to put out the fire.

The restaurant at La Encantada mall was evacuated and no one was injured, Walka said.

Rural Metro firefighters responded to reports of smoke about 12:30 p.m. The fire was under control in 15 minutes, Rural Metro Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Walka said Thursday it has been confirmed as accidental.

He said the restaurant will likely be closed at least a couple of days.

No one from the restaurant could be reached immediately.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

