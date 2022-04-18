Firefighters battling large blaze at Tucson recycling center

Arizona Daily Star
Officials are working to fight a large fire at a recycling facility on Tucson's south side Monday.
The two-alarm fire at UCC Recycling, 5901 S. Belvedere Ave., was reported at 3:22 p.m. Rural/Metro responded to the area, near Interstate 10 and Drexel Road, and called the Tucson Fire Department in to assist.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Rural/Metro said the recycling yard remained fully involved and that there were 15 engines on scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown but a plant manager said it started behind the facility.
Authorities evacuated nearby businesses and are working to protect adjoining structures and vehicles.
Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A flame shows through a large cloud of smoke while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A large cloud of smoke rises from the top of UCC Recycling while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at the recycling center, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Members of the public watch a large cloud of smoke rise behind a row of trees while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A fire burns some materials and items behind UCC Recycling while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at the recycling facility, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A firefighter sprays water from a ladder truck while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
People stand on top of a building while watching Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
A firefighter sprays water from a ladder truck while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Smoke rises above East Valencia Rd. and South Wilmot Rd. while Rural Metro Fire Department, Tucson Fire Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department respond to a fire at UCC Recycling, 4510 E. Tazarv, in Tucson, Ariz. on April 18, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
