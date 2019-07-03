Northwest Fire District crews have contained the two-acre brush fire endangering a structure near North La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road Wednesday evening, an official said.

Once firefighters arrived shortly after 5 p.m., they reported the blaze was "quickly coming under control," according to the agency's Twitter page. 

Crews from Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire at a brush fire on private property that burned up to the west side of La Cholla Blvd., north of River Road on July 3, 2019. 

Northbound travel has reopened in the area. Southbound should open soon, the district reported at 7:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

