Northwest Fire District crews have contained the two-acre brush fire endangering a structure near North La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road Wednesday evening, an official said.
Once firefighters arrived shortly after 5 p.m., they reported the blaze was "quickly coming under control," according to the agency's Twitter page.
Northbound travel has reopened in the area. Southbound should open soon, the district reported at 7:40 p.m.
This is a developing story. No further information has been released.