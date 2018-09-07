A man stuck in a eucalyptus tree in midtown Tucson was rescued by firefighters Friday afternoon.
The man was trimming the tree near Seneca Street and Norton Avenue when he became stuck.
TFD responded to a home near Tucson Blvd & Grant for a rescue of a man stuck in a eucalyptus tree. He was rescued from the tree & transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries but he was alert/responsive to FFs & Paramedics on scene. #StaySafeTucson pic.twitter.com/2fzrWzegU1— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) September 8, 2018
Initially, fire crews weren't able to reach the man with their ladder equipment. Additional equipment was called in from another fire station to safely reach him.
The man was conscious and alert when firefighters reached him, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman. She added he sustained cuts and was taken to a hospital.