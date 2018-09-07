Buy Now

A worker stuck in a eucalyptus in midtown Tucson was rescued by firefighters Friday. The Fire Department said the man became pinned while trimming the tree near East Seneca Street and North Norton Avenue. He was conscious and alert when brought down.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man stuck in a eucalyptus tree in midtown Tucson was rescued by firefighters Friday afternoon.

The man was trimming the tree near Seneca Street and Norton Avenue when he became stuck.

Initially, fire crews weren't able to reach the man with their ladder equipment. Additional equipment was called in from another fire station to safely reach him.

The man was conscious and alert when firefighters reached him, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman. She added he sustained cuts and was taken to a hospital.

