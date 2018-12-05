Tucson Fire Department extinguished flames last night in several units at a self-storage center in east Tucson.
Smoke and flames emitted from multiple storage units at CubeSmart Self Storage, 8361 E. Broadway Blvd.
Tucson fire crews had to saw through locks and doors to extinguish the fires. TFD had 31 firefighters working for 45 minutes before they accessed and extinguished the flames.
There were no injuries. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the damage estimate is undetermined. There is no more information at this time.