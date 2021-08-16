First CAP shortage for Colorado River declared; more cuts may be coming soon

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico would lose a total of 613,000 acre-feet under that scenario, although California would lose no Colorado River water unless the lake drops below 1,045 feet.

But the bureau’s latest forecast also predicts that under the worst case climate scenario, Lake Mead could hit 1,030 feet by June 2023. If a forecast predicts the lake will fall that low within the next two years, the drought contingency plan requires the basin states to start meeting and find additional water use cuts to keep Mead.

The purpose of such cuts would be to keep Mead from dropping to 1,020 feet or below — the 1,020 foot level is five feet below the lowest levels now planned for in the drought contingency plan.

Monday’s announcement of shortages next year amounts to a recognition that the hydrology that the basin states and feds planned for years ago “that we hoped would never see has appeared,” said Tanya Trujillo, the Interior Department’s assistant secretary of water and science.

“But it also demonstrates that Reclamation is fully implementing the plans outlined by the basin states’ agreement. It’s also an acknowledgement of the hardship that the drought has brought to basin states.”