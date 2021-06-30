Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
PHOENIX — State senators did something Thursday they haven't done in four decades: voted to override a gubernatorial veto and set the stage fo…
- Updated
A passenger was killed when a car crossed the median into oncoming traffic on East Valencia and collided with a pickup truck.
- Updated
- 11 min to read
Laura Conover cites the difficulty of instituting reforms after decades of the same leadership and her obligation to meet campaign promises for much of the office turmoil.
- Updated
On Wednesday, Tucson officially logged its first measurable rain since March 23.
- Updated
A multi-agency rescue team spent three days searching in Coronado National Forest before finding the man's body on June 22, authorities said
- Updated
Jing Hu, 34, was shot just after 10 p.m. June 20 after police say she got into a Sahuarita home through a window.
- Updated
176 personnel are battling the lightning-caused fire officials said.
- Updated
Deputies are investigating a shooting near Chapala Drive and Paseo del Norte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
- Updated
When Tucson and the rest of the Southwest baked in record heat this month, the most obvious cause was an overpowering, stagnant ridge of high-…
- Updated
"He was principled and had a strong internal compass. He loved his job and we were blessed to work with him."