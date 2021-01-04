Fitness group raising money for Community Food Bank

Ultramarathon runner Dan Heston kicked off a monthlong “Miles for Meals” campaign for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The campaign is sponsored by the Southern Arizona Roadrunners.
Heston ran 53 miles along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop to begin the campaign on Saturday, Jan. 2.
All month long anyone can join by walking or running and submitting their miles. The Southern Arizona Roadrunners will donate $1 for every mile logged with verification or logged using a phone app.
Anyone wanting to take part in the campaign can register for free and submit their miles at SAR Miles for Meals at tucne.ws/1gh9
The fitness organization will tally the miles run or walked between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 to track the total donation.
The Southern Arizona Roadrunners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health and fitness through running and walking.