Five new COVID-19 cases in Pima County; confirmed Arizona total hits 152

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: UA cancels commencement, Pima County at 17 cases series
  • Updated
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County rose by five overnight to 17, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.

Five of the 17 are currently hospitalized, the Pima County Health Department said in an email. Eight of the patients are older than 60 and nine of them are between 18 and 59 years old, the department said.

No other details were available about the Pima County patients or their conditions.

Pinal County reported two more cases of coronavirus, raising that county’s known total to 16.

And statewide, cases rose nearly 50 percent from Saturday to 152.

In Pinal County, one of the two new patients is a woman in her 50s and the other is a man in his 60s, the county's public health department reported. Both of them are close contacts of a case Pinal County reported on Thursday.

Both are isolated at home and recovering.

Of Pinal's 16 confirmed cases, 15 patients have either fully recovered or are recovering in isolation at home.

Maricopa County has reported 81 cases as of Sunday morning.

