Five ways to save water, the environment and your wallet

Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
When it’s more than 100 degrees outside and the monsoon is still an expected event, we need to be careful about our water usage. Of course, since we live in a desert, we should be careful about water all of the time, but it’s more important when our throats, gardens and views are parched.
Here are some simple and easy ways to lower your water usage and bill:
- Catch water in a bucket or pitcher while you’re waiting for hot water to wash dishes or in the shower. We know even cold water is hot during Tucson summers, but remember this for fall. You can use that water on plants, hand-washable clothing including your face masks, pour it in the washer before the next load or pour it in a basin to soak your hot, tired feet. It doesn’t have to go down the drain unused.
- If you have a double sink in your kitchen, fill one side with water and put used dishes in it to soak while you are cooking. They can then go in the dishwasher without rinsing, or be easier to hand wash without scrubbing under running water.
- Time your showers and pay attention to what you are doing while the water is running to see if you can reduce the time you spend in the shower. How many of us are guilty of just standing under the water spray trying to wake up?
- Water your outdoor plants in the early morning when it’s cooler so the water can soak into the ground instead of evaporating.
- Don’t wash your car yourself. Car washes save water by recycling. The same goes for washing dishes. Modern dishwashers — if you have one — are more water efficient than you can be handwashing.
Bonus tips:
These tips have been around for a long time and you have heard them before. But are you following them? They are: turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving; use a broom instead of the hose to clean off your driveway and patio; only run the dishwasher and washing machine with full loads; and turn off the water faucet when you aren’t actively using it.
If you’re adding cans of water to concentrated orange juice, for example, turn off the water between can fillings. If you are washing dishes, fill the sink part way with soapy water and then turn off the water. Wash all of the dishes and then rinse them all together quickly.
Proper maintenance can save water. Always listen for the sound of water running near your toilets and other places around the house and look for signs of water damage. If you hear or see something, check for leaks or have a plumber come in and check.
If you ever see water on the floor near toilets, sinks or bathtubs, make sure it isn’t from a leak. Check regularly for irrigation system leaks.
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.