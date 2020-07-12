Five ways to save water, the environment and your wallet

Bonus tips:

These tips have been around for a long time and you have heard them before. But are you following them? They are: turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving; use a broom instead of the hose to clean off your driveway and patio; only run the dishwasher and washing machine with full loads; and turn off the water faucet when you aren’t actively using it.

If you’re adding cans of water to concentrated orange juice, for example, turn off the water between can fillings. If you are washing dishes, fill the sink part way with soapy water and then turn off the water. Wash all of the dishes and then rinse them all together quickly.

Proper maintenance can save water. Always listen for the sound of water running near your toilets and other places around the house and look for signs of water damage. If you hear or see something, check for leaks or have a plumber come in and check.

If you ever see water on the floor near toilets, sinks or bathtubs, make sure it isn’t from a leak. Check regularly for irrigation system leaks.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

