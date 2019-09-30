ZOOcson 2019

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 1030 S. Randolph Way.

Cost: $125 per person; must be 21 to attend; $95 per person for zoo members; $200 per person for VIP tickets.

Festivities include two drink tickets per person and food from a variety of local restaurants. The evening will also feature a program with one-of-a-kind zoo-themed live auction items and about 300 silent auction items. VIP tickets include early event entry at 5 p.m. with access to an exclusive VIP area featuring passed appetizers, two additional drink tickets, live music, a swag bag and encounters with zoo animals and their care teams.

For tickets or more information, visit www.reidparkzoo.org or call 881-4753.