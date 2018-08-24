Tucson Monsoon 2018
A motorist takes their chances by sending the rushing Arroyo Chico Wash at Plumer Avenue after an afternoon monsoon storm in midtown on July 12, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for areas in southeast Arizona, including Tucson.

The watch begins at 11 a.m. today and is expected to last until midnight. 

A flash flood watch is in place when weather conditions are favorable for flooding. This does not necessarily mean that flooding will happen, but that it's a possibility. 

Always remember to take the proper precautions in the event of flooding. Need some tips? We've got six for you.

Today's storms have the potential to bring heavy rainfall — as much as 2 inches in a short period of time, the weather service predicts.

High: 90

Low: 73

Currently

Partly Cloudy, 74.4
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 78% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.5
Wind 3 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.1
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.0
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 8
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 7 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 8
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 7
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.9
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.8
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.3
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.8
Wind 6 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Overcast, 83.5
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 80.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 77.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 24% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0

Saturday

12 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 75.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 42% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 24% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 73.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 20% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 74.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 24% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.0
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.7
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.8
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.3
Wind 6 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.8
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.6
Wind 8 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.8
Wind 7 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
