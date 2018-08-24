The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for areas in southeast Arizona, including Tucson.
The watch begins at 11 a.m. today and is expected to last until midnight.
A flash flood watch is in place when weather conditions are favorable for flooding. This does not necessarily mean that flooding will happen, but that it's a possibility.
Always remember to take the proper precautions in the event of flooding. Need some tips? We've got six for you.
Today's storms have the potential to bring heavy rainfall — as much as 2 inches in a short period of time, the weather service predicts.
High: 90
Low: 73
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 74.4
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 78% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.2
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.5
Wind 3 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.1
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.0
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 8
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 7 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 8
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 7
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.9
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.8
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.3
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.8
Wind 6 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 83.5
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 80.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 77.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 24% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 75.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 42% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 24% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 9% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 74.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 73.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 20% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 74.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 24% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.0
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.7
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.8
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.3
Wind 6 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.8
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.6
Wind 8 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.8
Wind 7 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
Check the forecast
Before you head out, check the weather forecast for expected storm activity. Floods can be caused by rainfall miles away.
Avoid afternoon hikes
If you go hiking, only hike in the morning. Storms usually occur in the afternoons and evenings.
Don't risk it
If you see dark clouds or lightning, or if you hear thunder, pack up and go home. Flooding happens suddenly and without warning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department warned.
Avoid areas prone to flooding
Stream beads, narrow canyons and washes are all subject to flooding. Also, if you see an area with flash flood warning signs posted, be extra cautious.
Avoid flowing water
Do not cross any flowing water or flooded trails, in your car or on foot. If there's flowing water, find another route.
Move to higher ground
If you see or hear a flood coming, don't try to outrun it. Search and move to higher ground as quickly as you can.