Flood watch issued over Bighorn burn scar Thursday, Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in the Tucson Metro Area from Thursday morning to Friday evening.

The flash flood watch includes southeast Pinal County, the Catalina and Rincon mountains, Marana, Vail, Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven, Tucson, Mammoth, Oracle and Green Valley.

The watch — which is a step below a more dangerous flash flood warning — is for the Bighorn Fire burn scar, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scar up to and during the flood watch, which can lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

