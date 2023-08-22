Tucson Police officers are currently at Flowing Wells High School in response to reports of a person with a weapon on-campus, according to a post made to the department’s X account, the app formerly known as Twitter.

TPD officers began responding to the school located at 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road just north of West Prince Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The school was put into lockdown. Students are remaining inside the building as officers are going room-to-room to clear the premises.

There are no details as to what instigated this situation. Officers are currently on scene and Tucson police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Parents were asked to meet students at Walter Douglas Elementary School for more information.