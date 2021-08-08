Flowing Wells High School senior places in Braille Challenge Finals

"I still have jitters and anxiety," said Parra about the timed trials that include testing in speed and accuracy, reading comprehension, proofreading and charts and graphs. "The hardest for me is charts and graphs where you might have to look at a map or bar graph and you must analyze and answer 10 questions. The easiest for me is speed and accuracy in which someone reads passages and gives you details, and you have to transcribe it as fast as possible. It is fun and I like doing it using a Perkins Brailler, a machine that looks like a typewriter," Parra said.

For placing second this year, Parra will receive an undisclosed amount of cash, a trophy, medal and a Chameleon 20-cell refreshable braille display, which the teen described as a computerized device that is connected by Bluetooth to a phone or a laptop and what appears on the screen is transformed into braille.

Parra, who attended the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind in Tucson from pre-school to the sixth grade, plans to enter the competition one final time while at Flowing Wells before he plans to enroll at the University of Arizona. He has not decided on a major.