The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will make some slight adjustments in its food distribution hours in the coming weeks.
- Food pickup hours in Tucson will be reduced on Thursday afternoons beginning Oct. 1. The Gabrielle Giffords Resource Center in Tucson will close at 1 p.m. Thursdays, instead of 4:30 p.m. The center will still offer food distributions for 31 hours each week.
- The Community Food Bank Nogales Resource Center will expand hours with new distribution times from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 3.
- Hours at he Community Food Bank Amado Resource Center will be reduced starting Sept. 10. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Complete details about distribution hours are available at communityfoodbank.org
The food bank serves 190,000 people each year with emergency food assistance.