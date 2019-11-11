The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and 94.9 MIXfm are holding the 15th annual “Thanksgiving on the Mayflower” food drive on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The event will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of Sam’s Club on North Stone Avenue just south of River Road.
The goal is to fill a van with nonperishable food items. Monetary donations will also be accepted during the 12-hour food drive.
Tucson Electric Power will match the first $25,000 in monetary donations.
Most needed food donations include peanut butter, oatmeal, low-sugar ceral, low-sodium canned vegetables and tomatoes, canned fruit, canned tuna and chicken, whole-wheat pasta, rice, beans, nuts and seeds.
Radio station 94.9 MIXfm will be broadcasting from the site all day. People can stop by and meet their favorite radio personalities.
People can also drive through the donation site to drop off their food or donations .
Monetary donations will also be accepted at www.communityfoodbank.org/Thanksgiving
There will also be free refreshments provided by Eegee’s.