Food bank needs volunteers to replace Guard members in distributions

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeking volunteers, especially large groups, to help distribute food outside Kino Stadium in the coming weeks.
The Arizona National Guard’s orders to assist with emergency food distributions have not been extended, meaning there is an immediate need for volunteers to help out, the food bank said.
Shifts are Tuesdays and Thursdays with volunteers needed from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The food is distributed on a drive-thru basis.
The work is physically demanding and will require loading boxes and bags of food into vehicles while working outside in the heat, said the food bank in a news release.
Volunteers are required to wear masks and will be asked to take their temperatures before starting their volunteer shifts.
“The National Guard has kept us running these past few months,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the food bank. “Now we’re turning to our community to ask for help.”
The food bank serves nearly 1,000 households in an average drive-thru distribution at Kino. About 50 volunteers are needed each Tuesday and Thursday to help with the distributions.
Because of the high number of volunteers needed at each distribution, groups are encouraged to sign up. The leader organizing the group should contact volunteer@communityfoodbank.org
