The 10th annual HungerWalk 2019 to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is Saturday, Sept. 14, in Tucson and Green Valley.
HungerWalk 2019 takes place in two locations: Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, and La Posada, 350 E. Morningside Road, in Green Valley. Both walks begin at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 7 a.m.
Registration is $25 for adults; $10 for children 6 to 12; and free for children 5 and younger.
People walking the 1½-mile path in Tucson can tour the main warehouse of the food bank and get a look at hunger-relief efforts in our area. For the first time in this event, walkers will be able to stop and pack an emergency food bag to get an up close look at what it contains. They will also tour Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden at the food bank before looping back to conclude the walk at Sam Lena Park with prizes, a light breakfast and entertainment.
Walkers in Green Valley will begin from La Posada and can choose from one of two routes available — a shorter route nearly a mile long, or a second route of two miles.
Participants will enjoy door prizes, a light breakfast, music and children’s activities.
Adult registrants will receive a HungerWalk t-shirt, and all kids will receive a Hunger Hero cape.
Walkers can sign up at www.communityfoodbank.org/Hungerwalk, and those who cannot make it that day can use that same link to sign up as a virtual walker.
Last year, more than 1,300 walkers turned out for this event.
Founded in 1976, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food for people in need, advocacy and nutrition education throughout Southern Arizona including Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz counties.