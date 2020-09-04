Food Bank's virtual HungerWalk is Saturday

The Community Food Bank is shifting its annual HungerWalk to a virtual event for participants to safely join the fight to end hunger.
Virtual HungerWalk 2020 will be held Saturday, Sept. 12. The food bank invites the public to register at www.communityfoodbank.org and walk a mile to fight hunger. After registering, the virtual event offers people the freedom to choose when and where they walk that day.
HungerWalk is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the food bank.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the food bank has continued to see high demand, including many people seeking emergency food for the first time. The food bank shifted to outside food distribution this spring in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 and keep physical contact at a minimum. Outside food distribution is held in Tucson twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays outside Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo from 7-10 a.m.
Registration for Virtual HungerWalk 2020 is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and younger. More information is available at communityfoodbank.org
