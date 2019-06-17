Getty Images

Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a nonperishable food drive to benefit St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales, Arizona.

Nonperishable food can be dropped off through Friday, June 28 at any of the three AHS locations.

  • Northwest Tucson, 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Foothills area, 6969 E. Sunrise Drive, No. 200.
  • Green Valley, 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road, No. 196.

St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic is a nonprofit, nondenominational health-care clinic in Nogales, Arizona, that provides free, specialized medical care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment.

The AHS audiologists and staff volunteer their time and services monthly, including servicing donated hearing aids and fitting them to children in need.

For more information about the clinic, go to www.standrewsclinic.org

