When you think of Tucson, what's the first thing that comes to mind?
Eeege's, maybe?
The local favorite, known for its frozen drink, sandwiches and ranch fries, was recently recognized by Food & Wine as the best fast food spot in the state.
"All over the United States, scores of lower-profile, but equally worthy gems, some generously shared with other parts of the country, others tightly-held by their respective microregions, add up to one of the most iconic, sometimes under-appreciated dining sub-cultures in the world," Food & Wine's article says.
Food & Wine says Tucsonans have been "wonderfully faithful" to Eegee's, calling it a "relatively obscure regional treasure."
