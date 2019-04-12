Of all the coffee shops in Arizona, Food & Wine says Tucson's own Presta Coffee Roasters serves the best cup.
Presta has two Tucson locations — 2502 N. 1st Avenue near East Grant Road and 100 S. Avenida del Convento in the Mercado San Agustin. Plus, a third location at 503 E. 9th Street near North Third Avenue is on the way, according to the shop on Instagram.
"Every thing about Presta, from the coffees themselves, to the shops (the flagship is one of the most design-forward in the Southwest) to the typically great service, is essentially where it needs to be," Food & Wine says.
Food & Wine also mentioned a few runners-up, being Roastery of Cave Creek, Provision Coffee in Phoenix and Futuro in Phoenix.
And this wasn't the first time Presta took home the coffee gold for Arizona. Food & Wine said Presta was Arizona's best coffee last year too.
This was the second annual coffee survey done by Food & Wine, which involved 12 months of research across the nation. Read Food & Wine's full story here.